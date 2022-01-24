Ready, set, go somewhere: ‘National Plan for Vacation Day’ is coming on Jan. 25
‘National Plan for Vacation Day,’ is set to encourage Americans to plan their time off, CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus offers benefits of vacations
Taking time off is critical for productivity. Down time has been shown to recharge one’s creative side and enable one to do more.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, American workers left an average of 33% of their paid time off on the table according to the United States Travel Association, which is a trend that remains the same year-over-year sans the pandemic. Seventy-six percent of full-time employees report experiencing burnout on the job at least “sometimes.” Burnout is real. In time for “National Plan for Vacation Day” on Jan. 25, New York Times best-selling author, CBS Medical Contributor, and University of Southern California physician Dr. David Agus offers advice to urge people to recharge and renew through a vacation.
“Taking time off is critical for productivity. Down time has been shown to recharge one’s creative side and enable one to do more,” said Dr. Agus, who serves as Professor of Medicine and Engineering at the University of Southern California and the CEO of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine. “I would encourage everyone to go with the science and take some time away from work with family and friends.”
Dr. Agus shares several benefits that employees may feel from a vacation including:
- Returning to their jobs with increased energy and feeling more rested.
- Having higher mental acuity after a vacation.
- Undergoing improved self-esteem and confidence on the job.
- Feeling more engaged in the workplace.
- Experiencing better interpersonal relationships with co-workers.
Staycations for workers are an effective way to use accrued time off as USTA stated in 2021 that nearly 8 in 10 or 77% of American workers report that they are extremely or very happy while on vacation. Additionally, 69% say a travel priority in 2021 was to find a change of scenery and 61% say spending more time with family and friends is key.
Staying close to home also allows for safe and responsible travel during an ongoing challenging period due to the pandemic. California has recently extended its statewide indoor mask mandate through Feb. 15, but following protective safety protocols doesn’t exclude finding an enjoyable way to relax. Santa Monica Travel & Tourism has a variety of staycations that takes the hassle out of planning a vacation. Additionally, Santa Monica residents can receive discount rates at local hotels.
Santa Monicans have several great ways to get away during a staycation by checking out the Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, and the shops and restaurants of Montana Avenue, Main Street, or Pico Blvd., while utilizing this year’s “Santa Monica Extra Bedroom” program now through February 6. The Extra Bedroom program offer extends to family and friends as well when finding extra space can be a challenge. Santa Monica residents must show valid proof of ID to receive the special Santa Monica hotel deals at more than 25 participating hotels listed at https://www.santamonica.com/extra-bedroom/. To receive the discounted rates – some up to $300 – mention the program while making the reservation over the phone. Rates are subject to availability and blackout dates may apply.
“As Americans in general are encouraged to take a vacation, and Santa Monicans specifically are urged to enjoy a staycation within their own cityscape, there are enormous opportunities for Angelenos in the region to alleviate the burnout of routine and everyday stresses of work,” said Misti Kerns, President and CEO of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. “Dr. Agus shares that the benefits of a vacation are real and we can motivate ourselves to get out into the places we love and live a little more for the health of it.”
Santa Monica Travel & Tourism is joining the 7,000-plus participating organizations including United States Travel Association and activate to celebrate and help Americans wave goodbye to the burnout by planning for their time off.
For Santa Monicans looking to get away from the city while staying in the area, a variety of exciting destinations are available as recommended by Visit California including Los Angeles County, Orange County, Inland Empire, Deserts, and San Diego County.
Stay up-to-date on 2022 events, the Extra Bedroom Program and all that Santa Monica has to offer throughout the year by visiting santamonica.com.
Locals and visitors are encouraged to travel responsibly by following current health orders, taking advantage of public transportation and bringing patience and vacation spirit when visiting businesses.
