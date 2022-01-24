Submit Release
Razorback Mining Company Opens Largest FDOT Borrow Pit Reserve in Tampa Bay Region

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Razorback Mining Company announced today the grand opening of its newest borrow pit operation in Hillsborough County, Florida. The site is scheduled to open on February 7th, 2022 and is the largest borrow pit operation serving the Tampa Bay Region with remaining material reserves estimated at 15 Million Cubic Yards.

Razorback Mining Company’s products include Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) approved fill for road construction applications, FDOT A3 Select, MSE, septic sand, structural fill, topsoil, and beach compatible sand to fulfill a variety of specialty applications. The borrow pit is designed to accommodate large fluctuations in demand while minimizing the impact to loading and checkout time for the trucks which transport the materials.

Situated just eight miles East of I-75, near Sun City Center the borrow pit site is centrally located to service the entire Tampa Bay Region, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Manatee Counties. Razorback Mining Company’s General Manager, Jackson Taunton stated that “Razorback’s superior materials, fast and reliable service, and accurate load measurements will provide significant value to local construction, development, and maintenance projects.”

Razorback Mining Company is an SBA Verified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business and is also State of Florida MBE Certified.

