Celebrate Australia Day in the company of the Provolone Valpadana PDO, the right cheese for a unique BBQ
Authenticity and flavor to celebrate: it’s perfect for the grill in both mild and strong versions. All the advice on how to cook it from the ConsorzioDESENZANO DEL GARDA, BS, ITALIA, January 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To make the next Australia Day special, add a touch of authenticity to your BBQ: Provolone Valpadana PDO, European excellence produced in Italy, is the right cheese to accompany this day of celebration.
The protagonist of the project "BORN TO BE AUTHENTIC - PROVOLONE VALPADANA, A PDO CHEESE FROM EUROPE" (www.borntobeauthentic.eu), the Consortium intends to celebrate the national day with a tribute to Australia, an increasingly refined and gourmet market, capable of appreciating the real PDO product. Provolone Valpadana PDO is a stretched curd cheese with an unmistakable identity and character, both in the mild and strong version. The perfect embodiment of the values of uniqueness, quality, authenticity, tradition and bond with the area of European products with a Protected Designation of Origin. Thanks to its consistency, it is perfect for grilling, as it resists heat and remains compact on the outside and soft on the inside. So here are some tips and advice to best pair Provolone Valpadana PDO with national tradition:
- Go for large forms and cut thick slices: whether you choose the strong version, with a more decisive and intense flavour, or the mild one, softer and more delicate, it is best to go for the larger sizes of Provolone Valpadana PDO and cut slices at least 2 / 3 cm thick. The thickness allows compactness to be maintained and better resist the heat of the barbecue.
- Put the cheese in the freezer beforehand: to maximise the cooking and favour the formation of the delicious crust during cooking, the secret is to place the slices of cheese in the freezer for about half an hour before cooking them.
- Cook at the right temperature: to brown the Provolone Valpadana PDO without melting it completely, a heat that is not too violent is required and it should never be placed over a high flame. The ideal time to prepare it is towards the end of the barbecuing, when the heat of the embers is less intense, favouring slow and gradual cooking.
- Turn often: cooking must be uniform, often turning the slices of Provolone Valpadana PDO over on both sides, to prevent them from being excessively charred on the outside or, on the contrary, from melting on the grill.
- Give space to your imagination: Provolone Valpadana PDO is extremely versatile and in both versions, it goes perfectly with both sauces and spices, which enhance the aromas. The pairing of flavours can be done in a classic way, by affinity or contrast. Thumbs up for a beer, an unmissable ingredient of every traditional BBQ: with the strong version, it is better to choose a hoppy Pils. For the strong version, we recommend a Lager.
You can follow the project in Australia, with many tips and recipes for use on social networks too:
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu/
Francesca Goffi
Blancdenoir
+39 030 7741535
email us here