“Blue Hawaii” Song Released on Anniversary of the Famous Cocktail’s Invention
Johnny Prill’s new single focuses on the classic blue cocktail on its 65th anniversary.
The Blue Hawaii drink makes you feel like you’re enjoying a beautiful Hawaiian vacation. To the best of my knowledge, I believe this is the first song ever written about the classic blue drink!”BAD AXE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnny Prill’s latest release, “Blue Hawaii (My Favorite Tropical Drink)” will be the first single on his new album, which features a tropical vibe throughout. This lilting melody celebrates both the beautiful islands of Hawaii and the famous cocktail of the title. To be instantly transported to a tropical island, watch the video, sing along with the chorus, and imagine yourself drinking this unique cocktail while relaxing among the gentle ocean breezes and swaying palms of Hawaii.
The Blue Hawaii cocktail was invented in Honolulu by legendary Hawaiian bartender Harry Yee on January 3, 1957. Sixty-five years later it continues to be a popular drink that epitomizes the islands. With its beautiful blue color and tropical flavors, the Blue Hawaii creates the illusion of sitting on a beach in Hawaii, sipping the drink while watching the sunset. Find the recipe for this magical drink here.
“The Blue Hawaii drink makes you feel like you’re enjoying a beautiful Hawaiian vacation,” says singer and songwriter Johnny Prill. “To the best of my knowledge, I believe this is the first song ever written about the classic blue drink!”
Johnny Prill is an award-winning, Grammy-nominated songwriter and is the author of "A Song for Grandma and Grandpa," the official song of National Grandparents Day. Prill’s songs have been featured in publications such as Country Weekly, The Detroit News, The Detroit Free Press and The Las Vegas Weekly and have been recorded by Bobby Vinton who refers to Prill as “one of the most creative songwriters of our time.” All of the songs on Prill’s upcoming album are written, performed and produced by him.
"Blue Hawaii (My Favorite Tropical Drink)" can be downloaded through iTunes or Amazon and will play on all digital platforms.
