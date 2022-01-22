PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway reopened Saturday morning, two days ahead of schedule, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure between Higley Road and Val Vista Drive facilitated work on the Lindsay Road Interchange project.
Work on the $21.7 million interchange project started January 2021. Improvements include the widening of the westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Gilbert Road and eastbound off-ramp at Val Vista Drive and construction of a new westbound frontage road between Lindsay and Gilbert roads.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
You just read:
Westbound Loop 202 (Santan) reopens ahead of schedule
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.