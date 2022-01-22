Westbound Loop 202 (Santan) reopens ahead of schedule

PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway reopened Saturday morning, two days ahead of schedule, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure between Higley Road and Val Vista Drive facilitated work on the Lindsay Road Interchange project.

Work on the $21.7 million interchange project started January 2021. Improvements include the widening of the westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Gilbert Road and eastbound off-ramp at Val Vista Drive and construction of a new westbound frontage road between Lindsay and Gilbert roads.