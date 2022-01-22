Submit Release
BLACK MEDIA HONORS™️ ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 AWARD SEASON

Black Media Honors is Gearing Up For Another Successful Award Season

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based media company Empower Media Group (EMG) announced the 2022 Black Media Honors™️ – the annual awards that honors broadcasting, public relations, media, mass communication, journalism, entertainment and education icons who have influenced and made significant contributions to the industry.

Hosted by Actress Brely Evans, the awards weekend is set for August 20, 2022, through Sunday, August 21, 2022. The official awards weekend is taking place in Atlanta, GA commencing on August 20, 2022 with the Behind the Press Consortium, a series of panels to include, Women Leading Change, Media ManCave, HBCU Roundtable, MedTech and The Future is Us: Creatives @ Large. The weekend will close out with the grand Black Media Honors awards gala on August 21, 2022.

Some of this year’s confirmed for the 2022 Black Media Honors™️ include Dr. Mathew Knowles (Music Executive, Entrepreneur and Media Mogul), Princell Hair (CEO of BNC Black News Channel), Detavio Samuels (CEO Revolt Media & TV), Dr. Kevin James (President of Morris-Brown College), Cynthia Horner (Publisher of Right On Magazine), Dr. Rashad Richey (Political Analyst for CBS46, MSNBC, PeachtreeTV, V-103, Rolling Out), Dayvsnn (Levelle Davison) of NBC Season 14 The Voice, Special Guest Mali Music, and more.

The vision of the Black Media Honors is to recognize the trailblazers in African American Media and other American minorities who have paved the way for the broadcasting, public relations, media, mass communication, journalism professionals, entertainment ,education and social impact influencers of today.

Some of this year’s sponsors include Prima Atlanta, B Taylor and Associates, The Collective Shine & PullCorp

Current Media partners include AspireTV, Hollywood Unlocked, RollingOut Magazine and more.

For partnerships and advertising opportunities with Black Media Honors™️, contact Nicole Baskin, Sponsorship Coordinator at partnerships@blackmediahonors.com

Nominations are currently open Click Below
https://www.blackmediahonors.com/2022-nominations

www.blackmediahonors.com

2021 Black Media Honors Recap
https://www.blackmediahonors.com/2021

STEPHANIE DAVIS
Empower Media Group
+1 7705800532
info@theempowermedia.com
ASPIRETV

You just read:

