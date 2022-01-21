Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,083 in the last 365 days.

The Good for Texas Tour: Supply Chains

TEXAS, January 21 - In the December-January edition of Fiscal Notes, we highlight industries in Texas that were part of Comptroller Hegar’s recent Good for Texas Tour focused on supply chains. These vital networks between a company and its suppliers are the building blocks of our modern economy, but they have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in shipping backlogs and higher prices for goods on a global scale.

Also in this edition of Fiscal Notes, we look at cybersecurity and the drastic rise in cybercrime cases in Texas and across the country in recent years. Cyberattacks can be devastating for businesses and government entities, and state lawmakers have taken steps to bolster the state’s defenses with a wide range of cybersecurity programs.

You just read:

The Good for Texas Tour: Supply Chains

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.