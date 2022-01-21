The Good for Texas Tour: Supply Chains

TEXAS, January 21 - In the December-January edition of Fiscal Notes, we highlight industries in Texas that were part of Comptroller Hegar’s recent Good for Texas Tour focused on supply chains. These vital networks between a company and its suppliers are the building blocks of our modern economy, but they have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in shipping backlogs and higher prices for goods on a global scale. Also in this edition of Fiscal Notes, we look at cybersecurity and the drastic rise in cybercrime cases in Texas and across the country in recent years. Cyberattacks can be devastating for businesses and government entities, and state lawmakers have taken steps to bolster the state’s defenses with a wide range of cybersecurity programs.