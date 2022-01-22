Submit Release
News Search

There were 520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,083 in the last 365 days.

Pikeville Man Charged with Harassment of Bledsoe County Judge

PIKEVILLE – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained arrest warrants charging a Pikeville man accused of harassing a judge in Bledsoe County.

Today, at the request of 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, TBI agents began investigating threatening messages sent to a Bledsoe County judge.  During the course of the investigation, it was determined Robert R. Skyles (DOB: 2/2/75) of Pikeville, was the person responsible for the messages.

This afternoon, with the assistance of the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Office, TBI agents took Skyles into custody.  He was booked into the Bledsoe County Jail on charges of Harassment and Retaliation for Past Action.  No bond had been set at of this release.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Pikeville Man Charged with Harassment of Bledsoe County Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.