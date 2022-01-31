6 Elegant Islamic Wear Outfits for Different Occasions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eid is coming soon, and women need to find ways to look beautiful and elegant. With the Islamic festival coming nearer in a few months, women want to dress themselves in a way they look elegant. So as the occasions come in for good, most women will be grateful to know about the different outfits to wear on these occasions. From kaftans, Moroccan kaftans, abayas, and many more dresses, these Islamic clothing for women, men, and kids are available in the market.
When choosing the best traditional yet elegant Islamic wear, keep in mind the comfort. Take a look at some options to consider as shopping for occasions this season.
1. Kaftans - Traditional Yet Classy
When people want to dress for an Islamic occasion like Eid, wearing a new outfit that lets their charm attract people is definitely a smart idea. Women kaftans are an investment that is worth buying, no matter for occasions or casual get-togethers or any kind of parties. The variety of Kaftans includes Moroccan Kaftans, Dubai Kaftans, Wedding Takchita, Farasha Dress, Fustans, and Front-open Kaftans.
Wearing a kaftan was once considered a sign of status, as it was exclusively worn by Sultans and members of high society. It was once a cherished piece of apparel, especially at religious events. In the Islamic fashion industry, kaftan dresses for ladies have recently become fashionable. This adaptable dress robe may be worn for formal or casual occasions, which is why it's become so popular in recent years.
2. Abaya Dresses
Abayas are a sort of robe that women all over the world wear. The dress is floor-length, long-sleeved, and black. When a woman leaves the house, she dresses in an abaya, which is designed to be free-flowing and conceal the body's "curves." It is commonly worn with snaps, zippers, or layers that overlap in the front.
Whether the Abaya Dress is a mainstay of the lovely modest collection or people just want to enjoy wearing one once in a while, there are a range of ways to dress it. The greatest way to ensure the best appearance is to wear the abaya around the ankles. .
3. Western Dresses
There are not many women who would not want a western dress in their wardrobes. Western dresses like a maxi dress, Jilbab, cardigans, coats, skirts, pants, and jumpsuits are some of the outfits to look modern and stylish.
4. Coats & Cardigans
Western coats and cardigans, paired with a long-sleeved shirt or a bodysuit, can help you look stylish and modern. It's so simple to add a layer for a little extra warmth without bulking up the figure.
A coat or cardigan is an essential item in every woman's wardrobe, and it pairs well with a woolen coat on cold days.
5. Salwar Kameez
It is widely assumed that Islamic clothing must meet specific standards. Women are required to cover their bodies by modesty standards in order to comply with the dress code and moral ideals. Nobody says a modern fashionista can't choose an elegant salwar suit that expresses her uniqueness, charm, and taste. Since time immemorial, an ethnic suit has been a traditional garment. It's back in style now, thanks to its comfort and attractive appearance. It's no surprise that every Muslim woman wants to add it to her wardrobe.
There are various salwar kameez dresses for women to choose from and look elegant, including Anarkali dresses, churidar suits, pant style suits, palazzo suits, lehenga suits, sharara suits, and Patiyala Dresses.
6. Women Hijabs
Hijab is a modesty and privacy concept in Islam. Other religions, including Judaism (where the concept of modesty is known as Tzuniut) and Christianity, have accepted this principle. Women's Attire is the most common manifestation of the Islamic notion of hijab. Hijab clothing range from basic headscarves (known as khimaar or just hijab) to abayas and burqas, which cover the entire body.
The clothing that a lady should wear in Islamic culture is governed by a series of norms. Muslim clothing, on the other hand, does not have to be boring or unpleasant. Even the most concealing headpiece, such as a women's hijab, can look stunning while remaining modest.
Vini Shah
