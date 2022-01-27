Curvy Swimsuits We Recommend For 2022
Launch of Pret-A-Pose: Celebrating For Bodies Of All Sizes This SpringHONG KONG, CHINA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women's swimsuits styles and designs are always attracting many attentions at the beginning of each year. Swimwear nowadays are more than just a beachwear, it is a worthy moment to highlight your figure and and style. Swimwear is also more than just thin people's carnival. Curvy women with more fashionable swimsuits are becoming the spotlight on the beach. It is a worthy moment for them to show off more and shine into your eyes.
We will focus on the brightest and most fashionable curvy swimwear of 2022 that set you apart from the crowd and demonstrate knowledge of beachwear trends to those around you.
Stylish swimwear for the plus size model with high panties. However, we do not abandon asymmetric styles, strapless swimwear, as well as models with unusual prints and bright colors. Here are the top 5 curvy swimwear we recommend for this year.
Top #5 Curvy Swimsuits of the Year 2022
Ruffles & strapless - Pretapose Ruffle Off Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
Ruffles mimic the wave of the ocean and gives you a feeling of romance. Strapless or off-shoulder design shows of more of your skin and body, completing your beach look.
Top #4 Curvy Swimsuits of the Year 2022
High panties with different matching styles - Pretapose Color Of Sky Bowknot Bikini
Who doesn't love a bikini? Bikini is no more the choice of skinny people. It is a style that everybody will enjoy. Imagine that you are laying in the sun with a pair of bikini that flatter your body. Pretapose even designed the Bikini for you to mix and match colors with your besties. You are your own spotlight.
Top #3 Curvy Swimsuits of the Year 2022
Cut out - Pretapose Strappy Cut-Out One Piece Swimsuit
Cut out becomes a trendy element for all kinds of swimwear these years. It puts on some sexy language on the apparel. One piece swimsuit with a cut-out design adds some boldness on you.
Top #2 Curvy Swimsuits of the Year 2022
Corrective and deep V-neck - Pretapose Deep V Rib One Piece Swimsuit
Do not forget that many brands offer corrective swimwear, able to visually reduce the tummy or hips, as well as make a beautiful cleavage area through different inserts of contrasting tissues.
Top #1 Curvy Swimsuits of the Year 2022
Asymmetries - Pretapose Feeling Wild Leopard One Piece Swimsuit
Using the shape of wave to design the asymmetric swimsuits gives some lively and wild feel for ladies on the beach. At the same time, mixing animal print with other colors creates another asymmetries in a different way.
Joanna Guo
Pretapose
+86 186 1698 2728
joanna.guo@leandow.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Pretapose - empowering women of all sizes