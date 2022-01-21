House Democrats Advance Legislation For The People, Mark President Biden’s First Year in Office

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, House Democrats continued our work to advance legislation for the American people. I was proud to bring the EVEST Act to the Floor earlier in the week, which will meet veterans' mental health needs, increase veterans' access to health care, and put veterans on a path to success after their military career by automatically enrolling them in VA health care service. I thank Chairman Takano and the Veterans’ Affairs Committee for their work on this crucial bill.

In addition, on Thursday, we marked the first year of the Biden presidency, which has brought about historically productive results for working families. Today, most Americans are vaccinated against severe COVID-19 and the crucial recovery policies championed by President Biden and Congressional Democrats have overseen the greatest single year of job growth and economic recovery in our history. With more than 6.4 million new jobs created over the past year, our unemployment rate has fallen from 6.4% to just 3.9% since the President took office, a far faster recovery than forecasted by economists. This historic job growth is accompanied by a number of economic wins: we’ve seen real GDP grow faster than any year since 1984, household income has risen for working Americans, and small business applications have jumped nearly a third since before the pandemic, proving that our economy is recovering steadily and strongly under this Administration. Additionally, the bipartisan infrastructure law championed by President Biden and Congressional Democrats will continue to create good-paying jobs throughout the decade and promote economic opportunity for communities across America.

House Democrats will additionally continue our work to protect Americans’ sacred right to vote. I was incredibly disappointed to see Senate Republicans block the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, which would strengthen automatic voter registration, expand early voting, address dark money in elections, and guarantee the ability to cast ballots by mail. These reforms are overwhelmingly supported by the American people and I hope the Senate takes further action on this issue, which is vital to protecting our democracy.

I look forward to a productive district work period continuing House Democrats’ work For The People.

Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

On President Biden’s First Year

