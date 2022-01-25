Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,613 in the last 365 days.

UpperStage.Capital Signs UN-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

UpperStage.Capital logo

UpperStage.Capital

UpperStage recognizes that environmental, social, and governance factors are foundational to sustainable value creation and long-term performance advantages.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UpperStage.Capital Inc. announced today that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). Established in partnership with the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) Finance Initiative and UN Global Compact, the PRI is recognized as a leading global network for investors who are committed to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment practices and ownership policies.

“UpperStage recognizes that environmental, social, and governance factors are foundational to sustainable value creation and long-term performance advantages,” said Keith Gillard, CEO. “Becoming a signatory of the PRI aligns UpperStage with recognized standards and reinforces our commitment to integrating ESG into our portfolio.”

“We are pleased to have UpperStage.Capital join the Principles for Responsible Investment,” said David Atkin, CEO of the PRI. “Their commitment demonstrates the growing awareness and importance of ESG to the investment decision-making process.”

As a signatory to the PRI, UpperStage.Capital adheres to six principles for responsible investments:
• We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making process
• We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices
• We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest
• We will promote acceptance and implementation of the principles within the investment industry
• We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the principles
• We will each report on our activities and progress towards implementing the principles

ABOUT PRINCIPLES FOR RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT:

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment. Supported by the United Nations, it works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,600 signatories, managing over $121 trillion AUM.

ABOUT UPPERSTAGE.CAPITAL

UpperStage.Capital is growth equity, for good: a buy-out and growth investor combining impact investment, operational experience, and ESG management to boost profitable businesses to their next level of success. Founded in 2021, UpperStage has team members in Vancouver, Toronto, and Shenzhen, and acquires major stakes in profitable North American companies making measurable impact across Sustainability, Wellness, and Community. www.upperstage.capital

Keith Gillard
UpperStage.Capital Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

UpperStage.Capital Signs UN-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.