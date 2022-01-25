UpperStage.Capital Signs UN-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)
UpperStage recognizes that environmental, social, and governance factors are foundational to sustainable value creation and long-term performance advantages.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UpperStage.Capital Inc. announced today that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). Established in partnership with the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) Finance Initiative and UN Global Compact, the PRI is recognized as a leading global network for investors who are committed to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment practices and ownership policies.
“UpperStage recognizes that environmental, social, and governance factors are foundational to sustainable value creation and long-term performance advantages,” said Keith Gillard, CEO. “Becoming a signatory of the PRI aligns UpperStage with recognized standards and reinforces our commitment to integrating ESG into our portfolio.”
“We are pleased to have UpperStage.Capital join the Principles for Responsible Investment,” said David Atkin, CEO of the PRI. “Their commitment demonstrates the growing awareness and importance of ESG to the investment decision-making process.”
As a signatory to the PRI, UpperStage.Capital adheres to six principles for responsible investments:
• We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making process
• We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices
• We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest
• We will promote acceptance and implementation of the principles within the investment industry
• We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the principles
• We will each report on our activities and progress towards implementing the principles
ABOUT PRINCIPLES FOR RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT:
The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment. Supported by the United Nations, it works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,600 signatories, managing over $121 trillion AUM.
ABOUT UPPERSTAGE.CAPITAL
UpperStage.Capital is growth equity, for good: a buy-out and growth investor combining impact investment, operational experience, and ESG management to boost profitable businesses to their next level of success. Founded in 2021, UpperStage has team members in Vancouver, Toronto, and Shenzhen, and acquires major stakes in profitable North American companies making measurable impact across Sustainability, Wellness, and Community. www.upperstage.capital
