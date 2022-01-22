FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, JAN. 21, 2022 CONTACT: Paul Adams NCDA&CS Plant Industry Division 919-604-1276 NCDA&CS schedules public meeting Feb. 2 in Mount Airy on proposed gypsy moth treatments RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is seeking input from residents and other interested parties in Surry County concerning planned treatment activities for the non-native, highly destructive gypsy moth. The meeting to discuss treatment options for a proposed 915-acre treatment block in Surry County will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. at the Reeves Community Center, 113 S. Renfro St., Mount Airy. The block is in Surry County and continues north into Virginia. On the North Carolina side, this block is bordered by Pipers Gap Road and White Pines Country Club Road. Hardwood forests are present throughout most of the block. There are about 50 residences in the block. In 2020, NCDA&CS trapped three male moths in this block. In 2021, that number increased to 19, signifying that a reproducing population is present. One application of a mating disruptor is proposed for this block in June. The impact of a gypsy moth infestation varies year to year. Defoliation of trees from gypsy moths ranges from barely noticeable to devastating, depending on population density, tree health and weather conditions. For hardwood species such as oak, mortality of trees in fair or poor health, or those stressed by drought or frost, can occur after two consecutive years of defoliation. Trees that are in good condition will grow new leaves later in the season but are forced to use food reserves intended for the next season. Reduction in tree food reserves reduces their ability to withstand future defoliation or stress. Gypsy moth defoliation increases a tree’s susceptibility to secondary pests such as wood boring beetles and fungi. Older gypsy moth larvae attack conifer species, such as pine, resulting in tree mortality after just one year. The economic burden of a severe gypsy moth defoliation can be great when homeowners are faced with large, dead yard trees that must be removed. Gypsy moths can also be a nuisance to the general public. In heavily infested areas, caterpillars may crawl on driveways, sidewalks, outdoor furniture, into homes or end up in pools. Heavy defoliation can affect parks and recreation areas. Some people can have allergic reactions to the tiny hairs of the caterpillars if inhaled. Options for dealing with gypsy moth infestations include aerial spraying of gypsy moth mating disruptants. Trapping grids will be used to evaluate the effectiveness of these treatments. NCDA&CS has addressed spot introductions of the gypsy moth in several areas across North Carolina since the 1970s. The department is working with nine other states through the Gypsy Moth Slow the Spread Foundation and with other state and federal agencies to reduce the expansion of the gypsy moth into uninfested areas of the country. -jmp-