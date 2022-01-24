NEXT for AUTISM Introduces NEXT for GOING OUT
A New E-book Providing Turnkey Visual Supports for Day Habilitation Professionals When Supporting Adults with Autism and IDD in their communities
It’s important that all adults have the support they need to meaningfully participate in their communities, and that’s what NEXT for GOING OUT does for adults with autism.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXT for AUTISM, a national nonprofit committed to changing the paradigm for how individuals with autism thrive throughout their adult lives, is proud to announce NEXT for GOING OUT, an e-book resource for day habilitation professionals who provide support to adults with autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities.
NEXT for GOING OUT is a new curriculum designed specifically for adults with autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. While it has become more commonplace to have similar tools readily available for children on the spectrum, there are far fewer resources that speak to autistic adults, now numbering over 5.4 million individuals in the U.S. Adult day habilitation programs will find NEXT for GOING OUT invaluable, but direct support professionals working in supported living environments and families may also find value in the curriculum for their community-based activities such as grocery shopping, visiting the gym, bowling, going to the library, and more.
“It’s important that all adults have the support they need to meaningfully participate in their communities, and that’s what NEXT for GOING OUT does for adults with autism,” said Alison Bush, Senior Manager, Strategic Initiatives. “We at NEXT for AUTISM are proud to stand up one of the first step-by-step interactive guidebooks to better support adults with autism meaningfully participate in their social communities.”
Each activity within NEXT for GOING OUT consists of a lesson plan with objectives, materials, and specific step-by-step instructions to both prepare for a community outing and engage in the activity via “visual supports.” Often, day habilitation programs do not have the resources necessary to develop visual supports, so the prepared lessons from NEXT for GOING OUT will allow day habilitation programs to simply pick up NEXT for GOING OUT and immediately use them with adults with autism and IDD. With easy-to-access materials and modifiable content, every direct support professional can provide quality experiences for adults with autism and IDD enrolled in day habilitation.
“NEXT for GOING OUT is a great resource for me, my team, and the individuals we support,” remarked Catherine Hughes, Treatment Coordinator of Youth Connection at the Arc Westchester. “It transformed the way that I thought about teaching and coaching the participants at Youth Connection. The implementation of behavior supports in a structured setting [classroom], as well as in a natural setting [in the community], helps us succeed as a program and provides continuity for the individuals. Having schedules and curriculum already created for us saved us a lot of time,”
The e-book is available for purchase on Amazon for $7.95, with PDF downloads available through QR codes on the digital pages.
ABOUT NEXT FOR AUTISM:
NEXT for AUTISM transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs. We believe that individuals with autism deserve to live fulfilling, productive lives supported by excellent services and connected to their communities. We continually ask, what’s next for people on the autism spectrum? www.NEXTforAUTISM.org
