State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M22-1

For immediate release: January 21, 2022 (22-012)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Pierce County

In December 2021 the secretary of health suspended the certified behavior technician license of Danni Ji (CB60982157). The Department of Social and Health Services determined that Ji financially exploited a vulnerable adult by taking social security income payments from a client.

Snohomish County

In December 2021 the Pharmacy Commission suspended the pharmacy assistant license of Aaron J. Sites (VB00071731). Sites worked at a mail order pharmacy and was videotaped taking a prescription intended for a patient.

Yakima County

In December 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the certified nursing assistant license of Jennifer J. Coles (NC10011962), who used a power of attorney to withdraw about $20,000 from an account that was not hers and use it for personal use.

Whatcom County

In December 2021 the secretary of health suspended the surgical technologist license of Jaclyn Suzette White (ST60244471). White failed to complete a substance use program she previously agreed to undertake.

Out of State

Oregon: In November 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the registered nurse license of Mark Scott Logue (RN60692310) after the Oregon State Board of Nursing suspended Logue’s license for failing to comply with an earlier order, which required that Logue complete a neuropsychiatric evaluation.

Oregon: In December 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the advanced registered nurse practitioner license of Shannon C. Blood (AP60785996-NP) after the Oregon State Board of Nursing placed Blood’s license on probation subject to terms and conditions for practicing beyond her scope when Blood misrepresented herself as an advanced practice psychiatric mental health nurse.

