Teacher From West Virginia Joins the Drone Legends Team to Support Innovations in Classroom Learning

Meghan Salter Was an Early Adopter of Drone Technology for the Classroom, and is Now Partnered With Drone Legends to Improve on Drone Use in Education

Drone Legends is a leading provider of drone STEM curriculum, used both in the classroom and out of the classroom worldwide. Meghan Salter is the most recent addition to the rapidly growing company, which is a trademarked brand of Dynamic Learning Experiences, LLC. Meghan brings the distinction of being one of the earliest adopters of drone technology in a public school classroom. She teaches in West Virginia and is a regularly featured panelist and sought-after guide for teachers who want to start drone programs in schools, or learn how to improve engagement and education in existing drone programs.

About Drone Legends

Drone Legends was founded by Scott Buell with a clear vision: to teach kids how to be legendary. It uses drones in the classroom, and an engaging and in-depth drone curriculum, to fulfill that vision. Drone Legends is used in classrooms, afterschool programs, camps, and even homeschool groups all around the world.

About Meghan Salter

Meghan is a trained and experienced Special Education/Gifted Education Teacher. Her passion is to empower children in the Cabell County School District, and she has received national recognition by being tirelessly dedicated to providing fair and fun learning experiences for every child.

The Growth of Drones as an Educational Tool

Drones have steadily grown as an educational tool over the last 10 years. In tandem with their widely-accepted use in commercial contexts, drones are a powerful way to introduce hands-on STEM learning opportunities to kids of all ages and at all levels.

Meghan recognized the potential of this technology early on, even though she personally had no tech background or particular interest in emerging technology: “A good friend came to me that used to be in the gifted program and wanted to come show my kids the new technology - I didn’t know what drones were but I saw the interest in the students with just the little toy drone that he had and I thought, ‘whoa there’s something to this.’ There wasn’t curriculum for it yet but, seeing how excited they were, I thought ‘I have to do something with this.’”

As an elementary school teacher, she faced the typical challenge of funding, so she set about writing grant proposals for independent grants. Using an initial grant of $1,500, she was able to purchase drones and supplies, and it took off. This all started in 2015, she has been using drones in her classroom ever since.

The Connection to Drone Legends

As an original player in the world of drones and education, Meghan is well-aware of most of the resources, and has put her own drone curriculum together for years. As she explains it, “I looked for a drone curriculum, but eventually kind of stopped looking because there was never really anything out there. I had to create my own and it was not fantastic.”

She first heard about Drone Legends because she was on a panel being hosted by Drone Legends founder, Scott Buell. She quickly realized that the drone curriculum offered by Drone Legends was something truly unique in the space, and something she could use in her own classroom.

A Testing Classroom for Drone Legends’ Curriculum

One of the first ways Meghan will lean into the broad mission of Drone Legends is to provide a testing classroom for new drone missions. The Drone Legends curriculum is turnkey and includes a Mission Guide, an Educator Lesson Planner, and an Operations Manual. It is also ever-evolving, with new modules, new missions, and new content being regularly added to keep the offering fresh and relevant.

In coordination with the Drone Legends’ curriculum team, which is run by Vonae Tanner and Claira Wilson, Meghan’s classroom will become a testing lab of sorts for new missions. This way, the curriculum will go to market already having been thoroughly tested and refined by Meghan and her students.

Drones are an ideal tool to put into the hands of students of all ages. They provide real-world experiences that are easily connected to complex STEM concepts.

