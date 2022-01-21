CALIBRATE HYDRATION - THE FUTURE OF MOBILE IV THERAPY IN THE METAVERSE

Calibrate Hydration Flyer

HOSPITAL GRADE TREATMENTS TO YOUR DOORSTEP TO IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH & WELLNESS

We are the future of IV drip therapy & wellness in the metaverse.” — CEO, Marcus Clark

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calibrate IV Hydration is a new age - experienced driven, hydration company merging technology and wellness – metaverse style! Located in Las Vegas, Calibrate Hydration brings hospital grade treatments to your doorstep – all while you enjoy a state-of-the-art meditative virtual reality experience from the comfort of your environment with our VR headsets. If you wish to walk along the beautiful beaches in Fiji or stroll the gardens of the Taj Mahal, the ultimate IV hydration experience awaits!

"More than 75% of Americans are dehydrated and we pride ourselves on providing an elevated hydration experience that supports your overall well-being. We specialize in 24-hour premium, concierge therapies and vitamin boosts which aid in staying balanced and healthy." - Calibrate Hydration

Calibrate Hydration’s mobile team of licensed medical professionals consists of insured nurse practitioners and registered nurses who are highly proficient in IV therapy. Packages include athletic, beauty, hangover, NAD+, and wellness. Common uses of IV therapy are athletic recovery, chronic inflammation, cold & flu relief, hangover relief, immune system support, migraine & headache relief, and pregnancy symptom relief.

Calibrate Hydration is ready and able to come to a hotel, home, office, yacht, bachelor/bachelorette party and private flight! Every treatment includes a consultation with either a physician or nurse practitioner to go over the client's medical history and current condition to ensure you receive the best treatment.

Clients can book an appointment online or by phone. So, relax in the comfort of your own environment as your body is nourished with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to protect and enhance your health! Wellness requires consistency, and Calibrate Hydration strives to leave customers feeling energized, relaxed, and vibrant after each treatment.

Therapies last between 30-60 minutes. Schedule a drip today 1-844-416-2546

###

For more information, please visit www.calibrateiv.com where users can browse packages, learn more about IV therapy or schedule an in-home appointment.