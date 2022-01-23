ParentShield announces partnership with Leading Children's Charity Yorkshire Children's Trust

Yorkshire Children's Trust in partnership with Parentshield ParentShield Child-Safe Network

Partnership with charity will help support thousands of children and provide benefits to the Charity's supporters and users across Yorkshire

ParentShield is delighted to be able to work with Yorkshire Children's trust. Our SIM card is designed with child protection in mind and it's great to support the great work that the Charity does” — Graham Tyers

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield - the UK's only child-only mobile network has agreed to work with and support Yorkshire Children's Trust. ParentShield will provide reduced cost SIM contracts to the Charity's users and supporters as well as donate towards the Charity's great work in Yorkshire supporting parents and their children going through hospital treatment.

ParentShield will make a donation to the Halifax-based charity as well as provide free Super Roaming to the Charity's supporters and users that will allow their SIM cards to roam across the best available networks and provide the very best coverage possible.

Yorkshire Children's trust users will be able place orders through links on the the yctrust.uk website knowing that each customer will result in a donation towards the Charity's valuable work.

About Yorkshire Children's Trust

Yorkshire Children’s Trust was founded by two sets of parents after their daughters were diagnosed with Leukaemia. The charity helps children and their families cope with the emotional and financial strain of many life-changing illnesses. This is something the founders of the charity personally understand after dealing with their own children going through the long and harsh treatments for cancer.

Yorkshire Children's Trust is able to provide access to grants that help with the financial burden of having a child in hospital for an extended period of time, and access to support, counselling and other essential services such as respite care.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond. The Company's calls and texts only sim has been widely welcomed as an outstanding aid to child safety.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.