More about Two Arrested in Newton County for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Covington, GA (January 21, 2022) – On Thursday, January 20, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, with the assistance of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Atlanta Regional Office, and the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, executed two residential search warrants related to separate investigations pertaining to the Sexual Exploitation of Children. The investigations began after the GBI CEACC Unit received numerous independent and unrelated cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Those cybertips involved the possession and/or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography, which resolved to Newton County, GA.

As a result of the search warrant executions, the following individuals were arrested:

Taylor Boyd, age 17, of Covington, GA, was charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography)

Rondriko Mohone, age 39, of Newborn, GA, was charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography) and one count of Tampering with Evidence

Boyd and Mohone were transported to the Newton County Jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.