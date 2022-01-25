Kala creates the token Kala Fuel
Illuminex will be using Kala’s ecosystem token called “Kala Fuel” for purchases within their site.
“Kala Fuel is exciting because it gives some of our current clients a low-cost, low fee transactional token... For our clients in the current crypto space, low fees are a must moving forward.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today from the aptly coined “Silicon Slopes” in Utah, Kala announced that their client Illuminex will be using “Kala Fuel” as their token for transactions or purchases within their site.
Kala Fuel should not be confused with Kala Coin which is already an established trading asset on WhiteBit and ProBit. Instead, Kala Fuel is a token that can only be used for transactions within the site or app it is purchased from. Kala Fuel is meant as a token for closed ecosystems.
“Kala Fuel is exciting because it gives some of our current clients a low-cost, low fee transactional token that can be transacted within their chosen parameters. For our clients in the current crypto space, low fees are a must moving forward.” Curtis Olayan, COO of Symatri
Kala Fuel is a Transactional Token
Kala Fuel will be used by Illuminex initially as a token to complete bot transactions. Illuminex has a feature that they call a "Simple Bot". Users can use this bot tool to set up automated cryptocurrency trading. Illuminex needed a reliable transactional token and settled on Kala Fuel after some debate. There is a multitude of coins and tokens in the space for transactions, but many of them were not as capable, easily integrated, low cost, or as well established as Kala.
Kala Fuel has been integrated.
The Kala team states that the coin or token can be integrated into a seemingly infinite amount of systems or projects. Kala has made its way into numerous industries from enterprise crypto payments to direct sales records. They have stuck to their initial goal of giving both parties in a transaction equal footing. The idea, which they chant like a mantra is to “give data integrity” through immutable blockchain records. The future seems pretty bright for this Utah company, but it faces a lot of emerging competition.
