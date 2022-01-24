Equator’s Introduces New Precision Temperature Commercial/ Pharmaceutical Refrigerators

These new refrigerators maximize the shelf life of medicines, and other vital supplies.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to introduce the CMV1300G and CMV400, a new line of commercial refrigerators that help extend the shelf-life of vital supplies and life-saving medicines. Equipped with precise temperature control, frost-free features, and WiFi capabilities, pharmacies, and other businesses can easily protect and provide essential supplies to customers and patients.

Equator's commercial/ pharmaceutical refrigerators provide plenty of chilled storage space and illuminating LED lighting. The CMV1300G has a 12.7 cubic foot capacity, four grill shelves, and measures 65 x 23 x 28 inches (HxWxD). The CMV400 has a 3.9 cubic foot capacity, three grill shelves, and measures 35 x 24 x 21.2 inches (HxWxD). Specially designed to adapt to any space, adjust the feet on the freestanding CMV1300G to complement any height variations and the CMV400 to sit flush against walls or under-the-counter.

Users can choose from seven precise cooling settings with the straightforward electronic display and select a temperature range between 35.6 F-46.4 F based on the supplies. Contents can be kept safe by connecting the refrigerators to a WiFi router and remotely monitoring refrigeration data. Data can also be retrieved and stored with the strategically placed USB port for future reference.

For additional safety of supplies, each pharmaceutical refrigerator is equipped with a keyed door lock and an open-door alarm that alerts when the door is left ajar to help avoid contents from prematurely expiring. Additionally, the high-low temperature display and alarm show the Hi and Lo temperature values alternately and simultaneously.

The CMV1300G and CMV400 run on 110V electrical power with R600a refrigerant and are both ETL certified, meeting the highest of safety standards for ultimate peace of mind. Protected by Equator Advanced Appliances one-year parts and labor warranty, both can be purchased from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, Sears, Goedeker and Wayfair among others. With free shipping from the Equator website. MSRP for CMV1300G is $2,199 and the CMV400 is $1,099.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.