Schwank Applauds $176 Thousand in Safe Schools Target Grants

Reading – January 21, 2022 – Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) applauded today’s awarding of $176,798 in Safe Schools Targeted Grants to Berks County school districts by Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

“Every investment we can make in school safety is worthwhile in my eyes,” Schwank said. “It’s important schools that have identified safety needs and have plans in place to make improvements have the resources they need to get things done. I give Gov. Wolf and the Department of Education credit for recognizing school safety is something worth investing in and for making sure Berks County received its fair share.”

The following schools in Berks County received funding.

Equipment Grant Awardees:

  • Antietam School District- $25,000
  • Fleetwood Area School District- $24,980
  • Oley Valley School District- 24,999

Program Grant Awardees:

  • Antietam School District- $20,000
  • Oley Valley School District- $19,999

Additionally, three non-public schools received a total of $61,820 in Equipment Grants. Statewide, $8 million was awarded to 303 learning education agencies.

