Dairy Packaging Innovation Funding Opportunity Released

January 21, 2022 | Montpelier, VT – The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) announces the availability of funds through the Dairy Packaging Innovation Grant program, which will provide grants to projects that decrease environmental impacts of dairy product and supply chain packaging and increase marketability of dairy products. Grant funds are available to projects along the spectrum of research, development, and implementation and for projects at a variety of scales. Dairy processors, dairy producer associations and businesses/organizations in manufacturing, dairy supply chain, or institutions sectors that partner with dairy processors are invited to apply. Grants are available to applicants in all Northeast states. Projects will be collaborative and include an educational or information sharing component. Relevant topics include packaging lifecycle analysis, costs of conversion, supply chain logistics, research and development, packaging design, processor packaging changeovers, infrastructure upgrades, and beyond.

Funding for these grants comes from the USDA Dairy Business Innovation initiative. Grants will range from $75,000 to $350,000 with a 25% match commitment required. Total funds available: $1,000,000.

First-Round Applications will be accepted from February 3 – March 17, 2022. Apply here.

Visit https://agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic/activities/ to learn more about this grant and others available through the NE-DBIC. The NE- DBIC provides support to dairy businesses through projects that promote the development, production, marketing, and distribution of dairy products. Projects target dairy farms and processors while providing additional support through market research and technical assistance. The Center's investment and project strategy promotes innovation and resiliency for regional production of dairy products across the 10-state Northeast region.

For more information about NE-DBIC, please visit: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic

Questions related to the Dairy Packaging Innovation Grant program should be directed to Kathryn.Donovan@vermont.gov .