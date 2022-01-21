Wolf Administration Awards $8 Million in Grants to Increase School Safety

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that $8 million in competitive Safe Schools Targeted grants has been awarded to 303 local education agencies (LEA) to increase school safety by purchasing equipment, enacting new programs, and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.

“Since taking office, I have been committed to ensuring that all Pennsylvania students can learn, grow, and achieve in safe and healthy school environments,” said Gov. Wolf. “This critical funding provides targeted support to help our schools proactively keep students and educators safe and has a meaningful and lasting impact on our schools and communities.”

More than $40 million in Safe Schools Targeted grants has been awarded to LEAs across the commonwealth since 2015. The list of 2021 awards can be found here.

“We know that students learn best when they’re healthy, supported, and safe, and these grants ensure that schools can create and uphold a space that is conducive to learning,” said Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The resources and supplies provided through these grants reduce anxiety and administrative burden, and help schools focus on their mission—educating and preparing learners for future success.”

Under the program, the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) Office for Safe Schools offers four types of targeted safety grants: equipment grants of up to $25,000; program grants of up to $20,000; School Police Officer (SPO) grants of up to $40,000; and School Resource Officer (SRO) grants of up to $60,000. The grants help LEAs reduce unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promoting an environment of greater productivity, safety, and learning; and enhance anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement and community organizations.

Seventy-eight LEAs received equipment grants totaling $1.74 million; 39 received program grants totaling more than $583,000; 24 received funding to hire school program officers totaling approximately $949,000; and 29 LEAs received grants to hire school resources officers totaling nearly $1.6 million. Additionally, 132 intermediate units received funding for equipment totaling nearly $2.6 million, and $670,000 was awarded to 53 intermediate units in program funding.

