Management Consultancy Practice Foresees Disruptive Business Opportunity for the Wellness Industry in North America

Leveraging DTC model and sauna products, an additional $500 million in annual sales by 2017 on the table

HELSINKI, FINLAND, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European-based management consulting firm HKH Management Consulting Ltd. has released an executive summary of findings from their exploration into direct-to-consumer (DTC) business opportunities for the sauna and spa industry in North America, especially opportunities for the broader wellness industry. Described as a potentially “disruptive event”, they foresee a unique opportunity to leverage DTC business models to educate the North American consumer on the health and wellness benefits of sauna, potentially generating sales of $500 million annually in that region by 2027. “Sauna is essentially heat therapy” states Jari Henrik Helenius, Managing Partner & CEO of HKH Management Consulting Ltd. He added, “We project that with proper design and packaging of sauna units tailored to the residential needs of the North American consumer, along with education on its wellness benefits wrapped with supportive user content and the convenience of a DTC consumer experience, sauna can compete successfully with hot tubs both in terms of customer experience as well as being more environmentally friendly and cost effective to operate, generating a very large-scale business opportunity for a first-mover entrant into the marketplace”. Findings from the study indicate that North American consumers who have previous experience with using sauna have similarly positive experiential ratings to that of their European counterparts.

Additional information and copies of the executive summary are available by directly contacting HKH Management Consulting Ltd.

