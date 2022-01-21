Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,118 in the last 365 days.

Senator Cappelletti and Representative O’Mara Announce $480,000 for Radnor Water Quality Improvements and Flood Reduction

Radnor, PA January 21, 2022 – Today, Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti and Representative Jennifer O’Mara announced an award of $480,000 to Radnor Township from the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection’s Growing Greener Awards to preserve water quality improvements and enhance flood reduction projects.

Radnor Township will apply the funding to regrade and restore the West Wayne Preserve for storm water capture and slow release and install two subsurface storage systems under the popular Friends of Radnor Trail Park.

“Clean water and public safety are an essential aspect of public health,” said Senator Cappelletti. “By upgrading the West Wayne Preserve, the reduction of pollutants in our waterways will provide a greater quality of life for all Radnor residents and increase the public safety of all frequent users of the Friends of Radnor Trail Park.”

The project plans to convert an existing parking lot into porous pavement with new inlet connections along adjacent streets. Per year, data suggests that pollutants will be reduced to 255.2 pounds of nitrogen, 17.9 pounds of phosphorus, and 17.8 tons of sediment.

“I heard from many Radnor residents about excessive flooding wreaking havoc on their homes and yards, so I’m proud to see state dollars coming back to the district and working to correct this problem,” Representative O’Mara said. “This project will benefit not only people who live near the West Wayne Preserve, but it’s also a valuable investment into Delco’s environmental preservation.”

The full list of projects being funded in Southeastern Pennsylvania can be found here.

You just read:

Senator Cappelletti and Representative O’Mara Announce $480,000 for Radnor Water Quality Improvements and Flood Reduction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.