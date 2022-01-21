Senator Cappelletti and Representative O’Mara Announce $480,000 for Radnor Water Quality Improvements and Flood Reduction

Radnor, PA – January 21, 2022 – Today, Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti and Representative Jennifer O’Mara announced an award of $480,000 to Radnor Township from the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection’s Growing Greener Awards to preserve water quality improvements and enhance flood reduction projects.

Radnor Township will apply the funding to regrade and restore the West Wayne Preserve for storm water capture and slow release and install two subsurface storage systems under the popular Friends of Radnor Trail Park.

“Clean water and public safety are an essential aspect of public health,” said Senator Cappelletti. “By upgrading the West Wayne Preserve, the reduction of pollutants in our waterways will provide a greater quality of life for all Radnor residents and increase the public safety of all frequent users of the Friends of Radnor Trail Park.”

The project plans to convert an existing parking lot into porous pavement with new inlet connections along adjacent streets. Per year, data suggests that pollutants will be reduced to 255.2 pounds of nitrogen, 17.9 pounds of phosphorus, and 17.8 tons of sediment.

“I heard from many Radnor residents about excessive flooding wreaking havoc on their homes and yards, so I’m proud to see state dollars coming back to the district and working to correct this problem,” Representative O’Mara said. “This project will benefit not only people who live near the West Wayne Preserve, but it’s also a valuable investment into Delco’s environmental preservation.”

