Wyoming keeps winning, Cowboy Draw® jackpot hit Jan. 20 in Cheyenne

January 21, 2022

Some lucky WyoLotto® player has started the year off on the right foot with a Cowboy Draw® jackpot win.

The winning ticket was sold in Cheyenne, Wyo., at the Flying J located at 2250 Etchepare Drive. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 30, 36, and 39.

The lucky Cowboy Draw jackpot winner’s amount is $633,011. While that’s nothing to shake a stick at, the Mega Millions® jackpot is currently at $376 Million.

“There’s something special about the first big Cowboy Draw win of the new year. It sets the tone for what’s to come. We hope to see a lot more big winners this year, like our $100K Powerball® winner earlier this month, and now this. I’m excited for what this year has in store for us and for our players and retailers,” said Jon Clontz, Wyoming Lottery Corporation CEO.