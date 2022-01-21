Surgical Tubing Market, Business Will Grow in 2030, Prominent Players: Spectrum Health, RamSoft, Inc

Surgical Tubing

The report provides a detailed analysis depending on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in the upcoming years.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Surgical Tubing Market by Modality (MRI, Computed Tomography, and Nuclear Medicine), Application (Cardiovascular imaging, Ventilation imaging, and Brain imaging), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surgical tubing refers to medical tubes made of silicon or latex which are available in a variety of sizes and thicknesses to meet the needs of various surgical processes. These tubes are used in clean rooms and sterile conditions; thus, they are disinfected with gamma radiation, chemical treatment, or dry heat. Surgical tubes are usually clear, tan, or amber for visual assessment.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that first emerged in late December in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China. The virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is highly infectious and is transmitted person to person., ., The disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe ever since its outbreak in December 2019, compelling the World Health Organization to declare it a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Furthermore, the demand of medical supplies for the infected population has increased. In primary clinical treatment, respiratory support devices such as atomizers, life-support machines, oxygen generators, and monitors are among the widely used medical devices. COVID-19 has also resulted in significant increase in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses.

Top Impacting Factors

Increase in the geriatric population drives the growth of the surgical tubing market. According to a recent study, one in every six people in the world would be 65 or older by the year 2050. The situation is more pronounced in Europe and North America where one in every four person will be affected. Already in the year 2018, the population of this age group has surpassed that of children aged 5 and under. This increase in geriatric population needs healthcare facilities, which enhances the global surgical tubing market driving it to a higher trajectory.

The Major Key Players Are:

Spectrum Health, RamSoft, Inc., InHealth Group, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonic Healthcare, RadNet, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Alliance HealthCare Services, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carl Zeiss Ag, FUJIFILM Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., MEDNAX Services, Inc., Carestream Health, Teleradiology Solutions, CytoSorbents Corporation

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Surgical Tubing Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Surgical Tubing Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Surgical Tubing Market growth.

