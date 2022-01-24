Brandermill Woods Launches New Staff Appreciation Initiative
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandermill Woods proudly announces a new initiative to thank their healthcare workers for going above and beyond during the global coronavirus pandemic. Healthcare workers have always been "essential" workers. But during the unprecedented crisis brought on by COVID-19, healthcare professionals have met the challenge with extraordinary selflessness, grit, and courage.
Beginning on January 24, 2022, Activity Professionals Week, Brandermill Woods will honor their healthcare heroes with a new and unprecedented Staff Appreciation Initiative. This is not your everyday father's staff appreciation program. Just as our heroes have gone above and beyond to serve America during the coronavirus pandemic, Brandermill Woods will go above and beyond to show their gratitude. This will include exciting give-a-ways, raffles, parties and so much more!
This has been a hard three years of sacrifice from our staff, but we want to say we are here as a team to support one another and keep the smiles from fading, says Charmaine Preiss, Executive Director.
Stay tuned for more exciting information.
Brandermill Woods
Retirement is just the beginning. Brandermill Woods was founded to be a jumping off point—a beautiful canvas for whatever our residents want it to be. Through their programming, facilities and neighborhood resources, residents can choose how they want to live their retirement dreams.
Brandermill Woods believe their residents deserve to focus on the activities they love and the friends they make—we’ll take care of everything else. From world-class dining to top-notch home maintenance to limited on-site medical services, we keep things running smoothly in the background. At Brandermill Woods, it’s less about a place to retire and more about a place to do more living.
Charmaine Preiss
