January 20, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Files to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Governor Youngkin’s EO2

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares Attorney General

Richmond, VA – Attorney General Miyares took action in the Supreme Court of Virginia to fulfill his promise and to protect the rights of parents. Miyares moved to dismiss a petition to block Governor Youngkin’s executive order two, which restores the authority to parents to make the best decision for their children based on current health information.

“Tonight, we asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to protect the fundamental rights of parents to direct the upbringing, care, and education of their children. Governor Youngkin had every power to issue the executive order and with our filing, we again affirm that parents matter,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Read the letter here.

 

