The Only Multi-directional Hand Truck 360 Pro Makes Moving Safer in Tight Spaces

PUEBLO, CO, US, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pueblo, CO (For Immediate Release): The Hand Truck Company recently launched a new version of its patented, multi-directional Hand Truck 360. The Hand Truck 360 Pro with an attached retractable ratchet safely secures oversized and bulky items.

This new version of the Hand Truck 360 with semi-pneumatic treaded tires provides an answer to safe movement inside or outside of a warehouse, shop, or store. Its ability to move over uneven or slick surfaces makes it an ideal tool for manufacturing, warehousing, moving and delivery companies.

In the midst of a labor shortage, companies save money and increase their productivity by sending one team member using the Hand Truck 360 and the retractable ratchet to safely do a job that previously needed two team members.

Designed by the Hand Truck Company, LLC, with hand-level triggers, the Hand Truck 360 Pro allows its user to easily steer the device through doorways, down aisles, and in tight spots with less back strain.

“Due to its design and unique turning capabilities, The Hand Truck 360 Pro saves time and labor and potentially fewer injuries and product damage.” said Judy Kochevar, president of The Hand Truck Company.”Our customers have asked for these new options and we listened.”

The Hand Truck Company is a family-owned business located in Pueblo, Colorado, with its products all made in the USA. It develops products that safely and securely help businesses and homeowners move items and products in tight spaces. The company’s original patented Hand Truck 360 is the only steerable, multi-directional hand truck available. Its smaller Wheeler 360 keg dolly is ideal for deliveries and in-house use. The patented Attachit Strap mount with a retractable ratchet safely secures loads on most branded dollies and hand trucks.

For more information and to purchase any products from The Hand Truck Company, LLC, visit www.thehandtruckcompany.com, or call 719-671-3566. ###

Judith Kochevar
The Hand Truck Company, LLC
+1 719-671-3566
judy@thehandtruckcompany.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

How one person can safely move items of all sizes with the Hand Truck 360 and 360 Pro

