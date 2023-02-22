MI Welcomes New Member Company Carbon-Neutral Consulting

Submit Release
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Carbon-Neutral Consulting LLC (CNC) as the association’s newest member company. CNC provides business strategy counsel to companies faced with opportunities and challenges related to the energy transition.

CNC grew out of the Clinton Climate Initiative’s Simple Molecules Program, which undertook pioneering work in the early 2010s that focused on methanol, dimethyl ether, and ammonia as climate-friendly hydrogen carriers.

Carbon-Neutral Consulting’s services typically address market openings based on evolving customer needs; production concepts based on evolving technologies and regulatory regimes; and financial analyses based on foreseeable costs and prices.

Stephen Crolius, CNC Principal stated “We look forward to working with our fellow members of the Methanol Institute to secure methanol’s future as a sustainable product in both current applications and as a climate-friendly energy commodity."

Methanol Institute CEO Gregory Dolan noted that “MI is pleased to welcome Carbon-Neutral Consulting as our newest member. CNC is uniquely positioned to help energy producers navigate the transition to a greener future.”

About the Methanol Institute

The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.

