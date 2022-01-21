Market Forecast to 2026: Facade Coatings, Floor Coatings, Ceramic Coatings, Solar Panel Coatings and Wood Coatings
Facade Coatings Market
"The Global Facade Coatings Market is estimated to value USD 11,401.54 million in 2021. The market had a declined rate of 7.19% in 2020 from 2019 due to pandemic effects across the global market. However, the global facade coatings market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% over the forecast period 2021-2026." - AKI Research
By region, the Asia-Pacific dominated the global facade coatings market in 2021, followed by Europe, and North America. By 2026, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to have an incremental growth of about USD 1,666.8 million at a CAGR of 7.64%.
Key players in the facade coatings market study include A&I Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, Sika AG, AkzoNobel NV, Marco Corporation (Behr), DAW SE, Sto SE & Co. KgaA, RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, etc.
FLOOR COATINGS
"The Global Floor Coatings Market is estimated to value USD 2,325.69 million in 2021. The market had a declined rate of 6.71% in 2020 from 2019 due to pandemic effects across the global market. However, the global floor coatings market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% over the forecast period 2021-2026." - AKI Research
By region, in 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global floor coatings market (i.e. over 39.3%) followed by Europe and North America. Over the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region will have the highest CAGR of 6.62% followed by Middle-East & Africa and North America.
Key players in the floor coatings market study include PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Sto SE & Co. KgaA, Asian Paints, Nippon Paint, Jotun, Kansai Paints, Mapei, Teknos Group, etc. among others.
CERAMIC COATINGS
"The Global Ceramic Coatings Market is estimated to value USD 8,683.07 million in 2021. The market had a declined rate of 10.83% in 2020 from 2019 due to pandemic effects across the global market. However, the global ceramic coatings market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% over the forecast period 2021-2026." - AKI Research
By region, in 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global ceramic coatings market with over 43.6%, followed by North America, and Europe. By 2026, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to have an incremental growth of about USD 1,943.12 million at a CAGR of 8.63%.
Key players in the ceramic coatings market study include Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Bodycote PLC, A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, APS Materials Inc., DuPont, Saint-Gobain, Aremco Products, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Ultramet, Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd., Oerlikon Metco, etc.
SOLAR PANEL COATINGS
"The Global Solar Panel Coatings Market is estimated to value USD 3,904.02 million in 2021. The market had a growth rate of 8.90% in 2020 from 2019 in spite of the pandemic effects which moderately slowed down the overall market. However, the global solar panel coatings market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.36% over the forecast period 2021-2026." - AKI Research
By region, in 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global solar panel coatings market (i.e. over 44.6%) followed by North America and Europe. Over the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region will have the highest CAGR of 21.45% followed by North America and Europe.
Key players in the solar panel coatings market study include Arkema, Fenzi SpA, NanoTech Products, Koninklijke DSM, PPG Industries, Unelko Corporation, Optitune, 3M, Diamon-Fusion International, Inc., Element 119, etc.
WOOD COATINGS
"The Global Wood Coatings Market is estimated to value USD 8,803.28 million in 2021. The market had a declined rate of 6.23% in 2020 from 2019 due to pandemic effects across the global market. However, the global wood coatings market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% over the forecast period 2021-2026." - AKI Research
By region, in 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest regional wood coatings market share followed by Europe, and North America. Asia-Pacific is also forecast to have the highest CAGR of 6.91% over the forecast period followed by North America, and Europe. By 2026, North America will become the second-largest wood coatings market overpass the European wood coatings market size and is forecast to have a CAGR of 4.64% next to Asia-Pacific.
Key players in the wood coatings market study include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Masco Corporation, Hempel, Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems, Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc., IVM Chemicals SRL, Jotun, TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG, WEILBURGER Coatings GmbH, Teknos Group, etc.
