IAQ Distribution Encourages Focus on Indoor Air Quality Over Mask Disputes
Letters to Virginia Governor and School Leaders Present Solutions
The disagreements over mask mandates become moot in an environment where the air is disinfected in a sub-second timeframe.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAQ Distribution, a provider of sustainable, leading-edge energy and indoor air quality solutions, today released letters it sent to Virginia Governor, Glenn Youngkin and leaders of schools throughout the Commonwealth, including those challenging the new Executive Order designed to allow parents to decide if their children will wear masks in Virginia.
— Chris Fall
“Students, faculty, and staff within Virginia schools will be breathing easier when benefitting from the best possible indoor air quality,” explained Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. The technology we are offering Virginia schools provides the highest level of room-based air purification and disinfection available anywhere. The disagreements over mask mandates become moot in an environment where the air is disinfected in a sub-second timeframe.”
In the letter to Governor Youngkin, Fall wrote in part:
“…While the conversations about masks remain important, better solutions to protect everyone who enters a school building from airborne pathogens - including coronavirus are available. As an exclusive distributor of WellAir products, we provide long-term solutions for combatting harmful pathogens, deactivating volatile organic compounds and pollen, killing all airborne microorganisms on contact. It is important to note that on average, we spend 90% of our time indoors!...”
In a letter to Superintendents of School Districts, Fall wrote in part:
“…The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within sub-seconds. As an exclusive distributor of WellAir products, we alleviate many concerns about possible school closures, vaccination requirements, and mask mandates which become much less significant once deploying our products…”
“With growing uncertainty over COVID-19 variants and related discussions about possible school closures, mask mandates, vaccination decisions, etc., we are grateful for the opportunity to provide safety assurances to schools, businesses, and other entities, nationwide”, Fall said. “We hope that discussions about indoor air quality can resolve the disputes over mask mandates – and bring focus to what will truly protect students – indoor air quality.”
