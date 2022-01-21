Pharmaceutical Excipients Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $6.4 Billion by 2025

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Binders segment generated highest revenue in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Type (Inorganic Chemicals (Calcium Phosphates, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Sulfate, Halites, Metallic Oxides), Organic Chemicals (Carbohydrates, Petrochemicals)) and Function (Fillers and diluents, Binders, Coatings, Flavoring agents, Disintegrants, Colorants) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Binders segment generated highest revenue in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher use of binders in pharmaceutical drugs as compared to fillers and diluents. However, fillers and diluents led this segment in terms of volume (units) in 2015 and accounted for about one fourth of the overall market. Economical cost and high popularity of fillers and diluents across pharmaceutical and excipient industries were the key factors responsible for the dominance of filler and diluents segment.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Pharmaceutical excipients market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Key findings of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market:

•Binders generated the highest revenue accounting for about two-seventh of the overall market revenue in 2015.

•In the inorganic chemical category, halites segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

•Calcium phosphate (inorganic chemical) segment is projected to reach $539.9 million by 2020 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

•In the organic chemicals category, carbohydrates generated the highest revenue and is expected to dominate till 2020.

•Disintegrates segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2015 to 2020.

•Proteins segment (Petrochemicals category) generated highest revenue in 2015; however, mineral hydrocarbons segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the period under consideration.

•Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing pharmaceutical excipients market, for both organic and inorganic chemicals, in terms of volume and revenue during 2015 and 2020.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, Associated British Foods Plc, Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik, Merck, J.M. Huber Corporation, Dow Chemicals Corporation, Merck Millipore, Croda International, and Archer Daniels Midland. These companies have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their global presence.

