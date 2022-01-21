Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,137 in the last 365 days.

New Sin City to Launch Private $NSIN Token Presale

New sin city

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Sin City (NSIN) recently released its latest project progress report and closed its full private round on January 15th. The official New Sin City is currently conducting the second round of airdrops. After the airdrop is completed, NEW SIN CITY TOKEN ($NSIN) is expected to be available for public sale on February 1st, when NSIN Token will be listed on pancakeswap trading pair.

All seed and strategic funding rounds for New Sin City (NSIN) are now complete. It raised around $40 million from the marketplace and its community members.

A total of 50 institutions and individuals came forward in the seed round. During the strategy round, big players like Metrix Capital, Ellipti, Oddiyana Ventures, ZBS Capital came forward and provided the company with some necessary funding.

New Sin City (NSIN) is built on Binance Smart Chain and NFT asset platform, and members can easily trade in its Metaverse. This year, New Sin City plans to add many new in-game rewards and elements to move NFT assets from the real world to the virtual world.

New Sin City (NSIN) will be the next big thing in the NFT virtual world. It enriches the gripping storyline associated with the highly adventurous criminal world syndicate. Users will love the idea of ​​visiting the criminal world through a virtual space and making it popular there.

New Sin City
New Sin City
service@newsincity.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

New Sin City to Launch Private $NSIN Token Presale

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.