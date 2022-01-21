New Sin City to Launch Private $NSIN Token Presale
EINPresswire.com/ -- New Sin City (NSIN) recently released its latest project progress report and closed its full private round on January 15th. The official New Sin City is currently conducting the second round of airdrops. After the airdrop is completed, NEW SIN CITY TOKEN ($NSIN) is expected to be available for public sale on February 1st, when NSIN Token will be listed on pancakeswap trading pair.
All seed and strategic funding rounds for New Sin City (NSIN) are now complete. It raised around $40 million from the marketplace and its community members.
A total of 50 institutions and individuals came forward in the seed round. During the strategy round, big players like Metrix Capital, Ellipti, Oddiyana Ventures, ZBS Capital came forward and provided the company with some necessary funding.
New Sin City (NSIN) is built on Binance Smart Chain and NFT asset platform, and members can easily trade in its Metaverse. This year, New Sin City plans to add many new in-game rewards and elements to move NFT assets from the real world to the virtual world.
New Sin City (NSIN) will be the next big thing in the NFT virtual world. It enriches the gripping storyline associated with the highly adventurous criminal world syndicate. Users will love the idea of visiting the criminal world through a virtual space and making it popular there.
New Sin City
