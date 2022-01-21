Zymplify Only Northern Ireland Company Chosen To Deliver UK Government’s Help To Grow Digital Programme

(left to right) Daniel Cairo Chief Operating Officer of Zym, Peter Eakin Chief Operating Officer of Zymplify, Michael Carlin founder and CEO of Zymplify Group and Debbie Rymer Chief Marketing Officer of the Zymplify Group

