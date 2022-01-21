Automotive CVT Transmission Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations During the Period Until 2030

Automotive CVT transmission market report with COVID-19 impact analysis 2021 to 2030. The global market segmented by vehicle type, type, capacity, and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive CVT Transmission Market Outlook 2030 -

Continuously variable transmission (CVT) is a type of automatic transmission that seamlessly changes through a continuous range of different gear ratios allowing the vehicle’s engine to run for a range of vehicle speeds at its most efficient revolutions per minute (RPM). CVT replaces the gears with two variable-diameter pulleys, shaped like a pair of opposing cones along with a metal belt or chain running between them. Unlike automatic transmission and manual gearbox, continuously variable transmission does not offer fixed gear ratios to ensure maximum fuel efficiency during the drive. Moreover, no shifting of gears offers smooth transmission changes, compact design, and large gear ratio leading to low fuel consumption. Furthermore, CVT offers maximum speed at low engine speeds, leading to fuel saving, and efficient ploughing drive. Since, CVT systems are low weight, compact in size and have fewer moving parts, thus it is preferred amongst automotive manufacturers worldwide. In addition, CVT is now replacing manual and automatic transmission, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are introducing new belt-and-pulley transmission as the standard equipment for their car range due to 10 to 15% better gas mileage and 30 to 40% reduction in friction.

Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13147

The key players analyzed in the report include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaeffler AG, Aisin Seiki, JATCO, AV Automotive Engineering, Robert Bosch GmbH, Endurance Technologies Limited, NIDEC-SHIMPO, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Gaokin Industry Co. Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic the government of major countries have announced lockdown which has caused business shutdowns and economic slowdown. Moreover, due to lockdown all the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have stopped their automobile manufacturing. This has directly affected the demand of automotive CVT transmission. Moreover, CVT transmission is mostly found in premium vehicles but due to pandemic the disposable income of people has fallen thus, affecting the demand. Furthermore, due to unavailability of raw materials the manufacturing of automotive CVT transmission has also halted. In addition, due to social distancing norms and other restrictions there was unavailability of labour to work in manufacturing which further delayed the operation. Automotive CVT transmission in automobile is an evolving sector which was affected negatively due to the pandemic which expected to recover again post the pandemic.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13147

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in demand for better fuel efficiency, rise in demand for vehicle with higher acceleration & power, and low maintenance requirement is expected to drive growth of the market.

However, high cost of CVT vehicles, high maintenance cost, and lack of power during off road conditions can hamper growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in demand for premium vehicles, rise in sale of sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and rise in demand for vehicle with advanced features can act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Market Trends

Rise in demand for better fuel efficiency

Gasoline being a fossil fuel is not a renewable source of energy and is projected to exhaust in the future. The demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has increased recently, owing to rise in price of petrol and diesel. Moreover, this is attributed to depleting fossil fuel reserves and growth in tendency of companies to gain maximum profit from these oil reserves. For instance, in 2019 JATCO developed Jatco CVT-S for mini vehicles. Since, in Japan 40% of the automobile market share is mini vehicles and this model has low friction & weight suitable for mini vehicles. In addition, ZF Friedrichshafen AG has developed CVT under their TERRAMATIC series for tractors of 400HP and under ECCOM series for off – highway vehicle with power 400 HP to 620 HP. Thus, automatic transmission makes the vehicle more fuel efficient which is an important factor to drive growth of automotive CVT transmission market.

Request for Customization of this Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13147

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive CVT transmission market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive CVT transmission market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the automotive CVT transmission market growth scenario.

The report provides detailed automotive CVT transmission market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the automotive CVT transmission market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive CVT transmission market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive CVT transmission market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

