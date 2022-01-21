Rick Gelber Announces Official Launch of Cynthia Richard, Women’s Obtainable Luxury Footwear Line
Gelber, former SVP and Creative Director of Caleres, created the new line with his wife and daughtersST. LOUIS , UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Richard, Obtainable Luxury Footwear, is announcing the launch of its first collection for Spring 2022. Rick Gelber, former SVP Creative Director for Caleres, has created this line with his wife and three daughters. Gelber, a 35-year veteran in the industry, was responsible for the launch of Carlos Santana and Fergie Footwear. As creative director, he led design efforts for Caleres' entire brand portfolio.
“Women are complex and need shoes to suit the moment. You’ll see that Cynthia Richard shoes are a woman’s go-to choice in their wardrobe. Your shoes reflect your personality and allow you to feel as though you are wearing a unique extension of yourself. We offer shoes that fit with the woman you are at the moment and the woman you want to be the next time you visit your closet,” said Gelber.
“Timeless design, simplicity of structure, and feminine silhouettes will always make women feel beautiful. Cynthia Richard builds on this with modern embellishments, materials and colors to provide exciting footwear of quality that will stay in your closet forever,” he added.
Rick (Richard) and his wife Cindy (Cynthia) always dreamed of launching a line. They have raised their three daughters and son to love fashion and luxury. Collectively, the girls have worked over 30 years in the industry, styling celebrities in Beverly Hills and New York City, selling high-end brands (i.e., Prada, Miu Miu, Lanvin and Temperly), and created a line in 2009 that opened at LA Fashion Week. They also bring marketing experience to the team and are excited to be working with their parents on a collection that is deeply rooted in their family values of a love for each other and for beautiful things.
Women who wear Cynthia Richard footwear will feel a connection and close relationship with the brand and family. Customers are invited to be a part of a life that embraces luxury, authentic living, passionate creativity and a bold confidence in oneself. A lover of Cynthia Richard shoes is a woman inspired by pushing fashion limits with any style pairing or wardrobe challenge.
The footwear is produced in Italy and Brazil and will be available starting January 21, 2022 at CYNTHIARICHARD.COM.
