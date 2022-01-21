Musical Artist Anthony "Baby Taz" Park gives insight on his Music, Rap and Lifestyle
EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby Taz became the talk of the town and was brought to stardom with his mixtape that got the attention of many music lovers. He went on to release more singles like Fortune Over Fame, Poison and his most recent, Broken, months later, the tracks are still being rocked to in clubs and events in the USA.
Anthony "Baby Taz" Park was born in Los Angeles, California, and has been an artist since he was 16 years old. He's a young prodigy who takes pleasure in how far he's come in such a short period of time. Baby Taz has always had a love for music... feeling that it's his destiny. From a mixtape, Fortune Over Fame, to smash tracks like Poison, Dreamchasers, and his most recent, Broken, Baby Taz illustrates that devotion and commitment yield.
Taz continues to imprint his mark with his latest video release of No Smoke featuring Lil Shawn & YaeYae . This track is part of the project and is an absolute blap if you reside on the West Coast. The track details the struggles of being young, poor, and eager to figure out a way of life in a dangerous city. With cut-throat preacher street lyrics, and production
The multi-talented rap artist was up in Los Angeles, California, and has always had a soft spot in his heart for hip hop. He began rapping and composing songs at an early age. He used to scribble down his thoughts about the world around him. He's been professionally rapping and producing amazing hip-hop bangers since he was 17 years old. With his thought-provoking lyrical masterpieces, he has quickly earned tremendous reputation in the global hip hop scene. His artistic ego has turned him into a sensation that is still very much grounded in reality.
“I love to sing, but I can’t sing at all, so I just put some melody into my rap..”
With musical influences such as Lil’ Wayne, and Tupac, Baby Taz samples old hits and add his own personal spin to it. His lyrics are emotive, impactful, and motivating, whether they are head bopping or melodious. He wants to demonstrate to the rest of the world how to have a good influence in a difficult scenario.
Baby Taz is here to stay and is only beginning to display what he is capable of to the music world. From his visuals to his sound, Taz has started to make a distinctive path for his career which will influence the music of others in the near future.
As a fresh and emerging artist, the public should expect something more challenging from this youthful mind.
Something really unique.
Anthony Park
Baby Taz
