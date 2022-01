MAINE, January 20 - Back to current news.

January 20, 2022 Secretary of State

Contact: Emily Cook, 207-441-0405

Calais - The Calais Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch is closed for the rest of the day.

The branch will reopen for indoor services as soon as possible. Other BMV branch offices https://www.maine.gov/sos/bmv/locations/index.html , including Ellsworth, are currently open.

We will provide an update with an anticipated reopening time when it is known.