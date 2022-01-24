Contribution Platform on the Binance Blockchain Launches a Pre-ICO Sale
Contrib, a revolutionary business model, technology and solution for the premium domain channel, launched a pre-ICO phase today.
Contrib is bent to change the way you contribute to your favorite products, apps and websites with it's transparent contribution blockchain platform.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contrib, a revolutionary business model, technology and solution for the premium domain channel, launched a pre-ICO phase today with it’s flagship utility token, CTB.
— Maida Barrientos
Contrib is a transparent contribution platform on the Binance blockchain. The web-based platform creates value through crowdsourcing, equity compensation and leveraging on and off blockchain transactions.
Contrib’s transparent platform is specifically designed to utilize premium domain names and create a sustainable and socially conscious contributing network. Contrib’s primary business targets are domain portfolio owners and end users are visitors and contributors.
PRE-ICO
The pre-ICO phase is now the second ICO phase for CTB, the first happened on the ethereum blockchain and because of the rising daily transaction costs, Contrib quickly shifted gears to Binance smart chain, the third largest blockchain with the biggest stream of defi investors and enthusiasts and a steady growth with a $78B market cap.
LIQUIDITY MINING FEATURE
With this second ICO, you can buy and stake your CTB tokens and earn more CTB tokens. The earlier you get in the biggest share of CTB rewards you will get. 500000 CTB tokens will be given away as rewards for staking your CTB. Contrib’s pre ICO token sale and liquidity mining will end in April 18, 2022 of this year.
The Contrib Platform
Contrib network effects of crowdsourcing around URL assets and its vertical software development strategy and virtual equity model creates scale within the network.
An example is a software application created for Contrib called iChallenge. Asset partner sites on Contrib like HealthChallenge.com, SportsChallenge.com, DesignChallenge.com, CodeChallenge.com use the iChallenge framework within Contrib to power the premium assets. The URL’s eventually become legal operating companies with contributors owning equity positions in the company for various time and or performance based contributions. This includes financial, service or product based contributions. Contrib is patterned to collect and create communities and users around the urls and distribute the virtual businesses in a cohesive aggregated business environment.
Each unit has the opportunity to spin out of the network and become its own operating entity while getting the benefits of the network resources and effects of its affiliated partner assets.
The Best Domain Portfolios
Contrib is seeking partnership with the world’s best domain portfolios to add to its immense 20k premium brands network.
Author's Bio
Contrib is a core company created by Global Ventures, LLC (GV, LLC). With over 17 years of building successful million dollar Internet ventures and clients such as Google, Disney, Webex, Microsoft and many high growth Internet companies, Contrib is seeking to become the industry leader for Virtual Business Systems.
Contrib was created out of necessity to build, manage and monetize thousands of premium Urls acquired over the 17 years for its parent company, GV, llc. Premium assets such as Streaming.com, Staffing.com, Linked and others were losing opportunity value. The initial technology of Contrib was created 5 years ago called MyPage and won several industry awards.
The company merged with Advertising legend John Ferber to form a new company Domain Holdings Group. DHG is now a 8 digit revenue company with venture investment of over $4 million and growing its technology position in the Real-Time Bidding space. GV, llc acquired the assets back from DHG and spent the last year rebuilding the code foundation and architecture of Contrib, the world's first true url web development, management and monetization platform. Contrib today has over 90,000 targeted profiles with 100+ daily sign ups within the first few months of beta launch.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Chad Folkening
chad@Contrib.com
1-317-414-3751
http://www.contrib.com
Maida Barrientos
Contrib
+1 786-305-4780
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
How to Earn CTB Tokens