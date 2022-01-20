Supports expanded for flood-affected residents

CANADA, January 20 - Starting Feb. 1, 2022, people affected by the flooding in fall 2021 receiving Emergency Support Services will see this support evolve to personalized wraparound services delivered by the Canadian Red Cross.

"The recent floods in British Columbia have been devastating for individuals and communities throughout the province, and we know that there is a long road ahead to full recovery. That’s why our government is committing to provide timely, robust and effective supports for the people of British Columbia," said Bill Blair, president of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness. "We are pleased to partner with the Canadian Red Cross to help those whose lives have been impacted by the effects of floods, and we will continue to work with the Committee of British Columbia and Federal Ministers on Disaster Response and Climate Resilience to support recovery efforts."

Through the Red Cross, the provincial and federal governments will provide personalized recovery support, including interim housing and basic needs assistance. These personalized supports will be funded by donations to the 2021 Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal.

"Many people who were affected by the recent flooding haven’t been able to return home," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. "We are here for you, and we’re making sure people receive the support they need and for the length of time needed, including lodging, basic needs and mental-health supports."

This is expanding on the initial support that evacuees have received through Emergency Support Services since Nov. 15, 2021. Personalized recovery support will include assessments to identify needs and will complement local government and provincial efforts to assist people as they navigate the recovery process.

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia committed to matching donations to the Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal, and thanks to the generosity of Canadians, the Red Cross has raised more than $30 million in donations for more than $90 million. As of Jan. 17, 2022, the Red Cross has distributed more than $17 million in evacuation-related emergency financial assistance to more than 7,200 eligible households.

"We know that needs will continue for the long term, and the case-management approach by the Canadian Red Cross ensures consistent and personalized support for impacted individuals through their journey to recovery," said Pat Quealey, vice-president, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. "The Red Cross is grateful for the generosity of Canadians who made this support possible."

A Red Cross case manager will help households access assistance from existing government programs where eligible, such as Disaster Financial Assistance, and develop a plan for recovery that can access additional funds to repair or rebuild their primary residences or relocate to a new community.

The Red Cross is reaching out to people who are currently receiving Emergency Support Services, or those that have indicated they would like to discuss recovery supports.

Learn More:

For more information on Canadian Red Cross services and how to access them, call 1 800 863-6582, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time), or visit: https://www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/2021-british-columbia-floods-and-extreme-weather

British Columbians can access the Disaster Financial Assistance application online: http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance