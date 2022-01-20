AB337 in Sen: Received from Assembly - 2022-01-20
WISCONSIN, January 20 - An Act to renumber and amend 255.07 (2); to amend 118.292 (title), 118.292 (1r) (intro.) and (a) and (2) (a) and (b), 118.2925 (title), 118.2925 (1) (a), 118.2925 (1) (h), 118.2925 (3), 118.2925 (4) (title), (a), (b) and (c), 118.2925 (4m) (a) and (b), 118.2925 (5), 255.07 (title) and (1) (a), 255.07 (3), 255.07 (4), 255.07 (5) (a) 2. and 3., 255.07 (6) (a) (intro.), 1., 2. and 3., (b), (d), (e) and (f), 448.03 (2) (q) and 450.11 (4) (a) 5. d.; and to create 118.292 (1g) (bm), 118.2925 (1) (fm), 255.07 (1) (e) and 255.07 (2) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: use of epinephrine prefilled syringes and standing orders for epinephrine. (FE)
Status: S - Received
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/20/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|1/18/2022 Asm.
|Report passage as amended recommended by Committee on Health, Ayes 13, Noes 0
|646
