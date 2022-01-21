Walker Development & Construction Management Elevates with the Hire of Award-Winning Commercial Real Estate Executive
Foreseeing development expansion and heightened client partnerships, Walker Development continues to expand its presence in the New England regionMARLBOROUGH, MA, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreseeing development expansion and heightened client partnerships, Walker Development & Construction Management, Inc. has recently hired Christopher Griffin as Vice President of Business Development to continue to expand and elevate its presence in the New England region. The development and construction management firm serves clients in a variety of sectors including, corporate, retail, real estate, science and technology, academic, residential, government, hospitality and wellness.
Christopher Griffin brings over 30 years of noteworthy experience in commercial real estate to Walker’s Business Development department, building upon the expansion of construction clients while growing the investment development group.
Prior to joining Walker Development & Construction Management, for twenty years Christopher served as Senior Managing Director for Newmark as well as for Cushman & Wakefield.
“We hired Chris for his many strong relationships in the industry and his high-regard from others in the commercial brokerage community. His depth of specialized knowledge in selling commercial real estate and his strong moral character and honesty allows him to build trust quickly with new and existing clients,” commented Jeff Walker, CEO of Walker Development & Construction Management. Adding, “As we continue promising growth from new sectors within the construction side of our business, along with the positive shift in momentum with our investment development group, it is inspiring to see Chris’ skill set in action meeting both needs. He is a valuable addition to our company culture and team.”
Christopher has sold and leased over 20 million square feet of commercial and industrial property throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Florida, Louisiana and Nevada. As part of one of the nation’s most successful sales groups, Christopher and his team led the country in growth, eclipsing over 1.5 billion in sales. For years, he consecutively received the Greater Boston Real Estate’s Board’s Distinguished Achievement in Sales Award and was also honored with the Investment Deal of the Year Award. He began his career as a suburban office leasing specialist with CB Commercial and worked for the Investment Services Group at Fallon/Hines & O’Connor/Trammell Crow Company. Christopher received his bachelors from The University of New Hampshire and is a member of various industry organizations.
About Walker Development and Construction Management
A leading full-service construction development firm for the last decade, Walker Development & Construction Management provides value driven, creative construction services with the highest level of quality and integrity to the New England region. Built upon over 25 years of owner experience, the firm offers a multiangle facet approach in real estate, construction, strategic partnerships, and investment development and management. Walker Development and Construction Management elevates the client experience by delivering expert preconstruction, construction management, design-build, general contracting, investment, and due diligence services. The company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.walker-dev.com
