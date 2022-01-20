Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,184 in the last 365 days.

Farragut Shooting Range Center will be closed Jan. 21-23

Due to a variety of factors, the Farragut Shooting Range Center will be closed Jan. 21-23. Thank you for your patience, as the range has been closed for most of January. We anticipate resuming normal days and hours of operation very soon.

Although winter hours for the range are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there may be days when it’s necessary to close the range due to heavy snow or extreme cold. In observance of Christmas and New Year's, the range will be closed Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31 - Jan. 2.

The Farragut Public Shooting Range features year-round public access to 50, 100 and 200-yard ranges plus trap and archery shooting. Reserved use for private events is available.

Idaho Fish and Game staff try to post all closings in advance when possible. For updates, call the Panhandle regional office at (208) 769-1414, or call the range office directly at (208) 683-1499 if you have any questions.

Be sure to follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.

You just read:

Farragut Shooting Range Center will be closed Jan. 21-23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.