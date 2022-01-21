Douglas Hermann Honored With Distinguished Invitation
Douglas Hermann
Littleton, Colorado Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationLITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Hermann, Littleton, Colorado, has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website, https://www.annuity.com. He now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.
Douglas is a Certified Financial Fiduciary, founder, and owner of Stone Eagle Financial. He serves as the President and founding member of a small business consortium that serves Denver's River North Art District (RiNo). Douglas built his practice on the belief that all people deserve financial well-being and freedom in retirement. He believes in taking an educational approach when working with clients to inform them and ensure he understands their needs.
Douglas works with a non-profit organization called American Financial Education Alliance, teaching comprehensive retirement planning classes in the Denver area. He is proud to give back to the community he loves.
Douglas's passion for helping others achieve financial security was developed at a young age while working in his family's businesses. His family's restaurants began hosting financial workshops. During these workshops, he realized he had not received the financial education he needed to prepare for his own long-term financial health. Since that time, he has worked tirelessly to improve the financial future for all clients he serves.
Annuity.com has a simple mission. Educate people about annuities and help them determine whether an annuity is right for their retirement portfolios. We provide unbiased information on a multitude of topics needed to make optimal decisions for our own specific needs. Because we are not an insurance company, we have been able to remain a consumer-focused site, providing timely, objective, and quality information since 1995.
