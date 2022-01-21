Submit Release
Brian Weeden Honored With Prestigious Invitation

Brian Weeden

El Paso, Texs Retirement Advisor Joins National Organization

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Weeden, El Paso, Texas, has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website, https://www.annuity.com. He now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.

Brian Weeden is a compassionate student of the financial and insurance industries. He specializes in Medicare, licensed in all fifty states and Washington D.C. He has more than seven years of experience in the Insurance industry and strives to serve everyone that he meets.

He spent several years working for life insurance companies as a captive agent, and he wanted to be able to offer more options than just one company. In 2019 Mr. Weeden decided to go independent and currently works with many of the top-rated companies in the industry.

Mr. Weeden enjoyed traveling while in the service and lived in places like S. Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. He decided to stay where his military career started, El Paso, TX, with his wife, two kids, and three dogs. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies and hanging out with his family. He hopes to one day continue his world travels once his youngest daughter graduates from high school in 2024.

Annuity.com has a simple mission. Educate people about annuities and help them determine whether an annuity is right for their retirement portfolios. We provide unbiased information on a multitude of topics needed to make optimal decisions for our own specific needs. Because we are not an insurance company, we have been able to remain a consumer-focused site, providing timely, objective, and quality information since 1995.

Brian Weeden
Gateway Senior Solutions
+1 915-228-4866
email us here

