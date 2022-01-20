Submit Release
Pax­ton Joins Let­ter Against OSHA Mandate

Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined several states in a comment letter opposing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) proposed Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which requires companies with 100+ employees to force them to be vaccinated or to test negative on a weekly basis. OSHA’s proposal was issued less than a year after it concluded that COVID-19 did not merit a workplace safety rule. 

The Biden Administration has not withdrawn the proposed ETS despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, issued on January 13, that OSHA does not have the statutory authority to impose a vaccine mandate. Its apparent intent to continue infringing upon the rights of millions of Americans, and to ignore the Court’s ruling, demonstrates a troubling disrespect for the rule of law.  

“The constitution is clear, it is not lawful to force hard-working Americans to choose between their jobs and family’s financial security, on the one hand, and their physical well-being on the other,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I have fought to protect the rights of Texans and I will not stop until this misguided attempt at federal overreach has come to an end.” 

To read the comment letter click here.

