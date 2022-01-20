Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,190 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Donates Blood Amid Nationwide Shortage, Encourages North Carolinians to Participate in a Blood Drive

NORTH CAROLINA, January 20 - Raleigh

Today, Governor Roy Cooper donated blood at the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina and encouraged eligible North Carolinians to make an appointment to give blood.

“Giving blood saves lives,” said Governor Cooper. “Blood supplies are critically low right now, so I encourage you to donate if you’re healthy and eligible.”

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. An estimated one in seven patients will need a blood transfusion in a hospital. Giving blood helps to prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

“The need for blood donation is constant,” said Barry Porter, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina. “We appreciate Governor Cooper taking time out his busy schedule to give blood; setting a great example for others across the state to follow in the coming weeks.”

The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina serves 53 counties and more than 4.6 million people. The region is comprised of the Cape Fear, Central North Carolina, Northeastern North Carolina, Sandhills and Triangle area chapters.

Gov. Cooper has proclaimed January as Blood Donation Month in North Carolina to encourage people who are healthy and eligible to sign up to donate blood during the severe blood shortage.

Visit redcrossblood.org or thebloodconnection.org to learn more and schedule an appointment to donate blood.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Donates Blood Amid Nationwide Shortage, Encourages North Carolinians to Participate in a Blood Drive

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.