Governor Cooper Donates Blood Amid Nationwide Shortage, Encourages North Carolinians to Participate in a Blood Drive

NORTH CAROLINA, January 20 - Raleigh

Jan 20, 2022

Today, Governor Roy Cooper donated blood at the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina and encouraged eligible North Carolinians to make an appointment to give blood.

“Giving blood saves lives,” said Governor Cooper. “Blood supplies are critically low right now, so I encourage you to donate if you’re healthy and eligible.”

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. An estimated one in seven patients will need a blood transfusion in a hospital. Giving blood helps to prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

“The need for blood donation is constant,” said Barry Porter, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina. “We appreciate Governor Cooper taking time out his busy schedule to give blood; setting a great example for others across the state to follow in the coming weeks.”

The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina serves 53 counties and more than 4.6 million people. The region is comprised of the Cape Fear, Central North Carolina, Northeastern North Carolina, Sandhills and Triangle area chapters.

Gov. Cooper has proclaimed January as Blood Donation Month in North Carolina to encourage people who are healthy and eligible to sign up to donate blood during the severe blood shortage.

Visit redcrossblood.org or thebloodconnection.org to learn more and schedule an appointment to donate blood.

